April 9 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc:

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA RESPONDS TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY ADVANCING TD-0903 TO TREAT HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LUNG INJURY

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC - CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION SUBMITTED IN UK FOR FIRST IN HUMAN STUDY OF TD-0903 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: