April 25 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc:

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA HIGHLIGHTS APPROVAL OF EXPANDED INDICATION IN THE US FOR ONCE-DAILY TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR TREATMENT OF COPD PATIENTS

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC - U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED AN EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC - EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: