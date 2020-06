June 10 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc:

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - ON JUNE 1, 2020 RECEIVED FROM INNOVIVA DRAFT TRC QTRLY FINANCIAL PLAN FOR QUARTER ENDING SEPT 30, 2020

* THERAVANCE - BELIEVES IF TRC WITHHOLDS FUNDS TO MAKE INVESTMENTS, ANY DISTRIBUTIONS BY TRC TO MEMBERS FOR AT LEAST Q3 2020 WILL BE REDUCED

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - OBJECTED TO WITHHOLDING OF FUNDS BY TRC FOR SIMILAR INVESTMENTS Source text: (bit.ly/2YhcdEG) Further company coverage: