* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA TO HOST KEY OPINION LEADER EVENT FOCUSED ON THE UNMET MEDICAL NEED IN THE TREATMENT OF NEUROGENIC ORTHOSTATIC HYPOTENSION

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT DATA FROM AN EXPLORATORY PHASE 2A STUDY IN NOH PATIENTS BY END OF JULY 2018