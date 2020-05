BRIEF-Thermador Groupe Expects In May To Surpass 65% Of May 2019 Turnover

May 12 (Reuters) - THERMADOR GROUPE SA:

* CORONAVIRUS, IMPACT ON TURNOVER MAY 12, 2020

* IN APRIL, GROUP SUBSIDIARIES DELIVERING TO DIY SUPERSTORES (23% OF CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS IN 2019) SAW A 57% DECLINE IN SALES

* THOSE SUPPLYING PROFESSIONALS (77% OF CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS) LIMITED THE DECLINE TO 38%

* ON A CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE, WE SECURED 57% OF APRIL 2019 TURNOVER THIS TIME AROUND

* IN MAY, WE EXPECT TO SURPASS 65% OF MAY 2019 TURNOVER, RELYING ON THE EASING OF CONFINEMENT RESTRICTIONS IN FRANCE AND EUROPE

* IT SHOULD BE NOTED THAT THE RECOVERY IN MAY WILL BE SLOWED BY THE NUMBER OF WORKING DAYS, DOWN 10% COMPARED TO 2019