BRIEF-Thermador Groupe Q1 Total Revenue Up At EUR 95.0 Mln

April 15 (Reuters) - THERMADOR GROUPE SA:

* FY TURNOVER FOR Q1 2020 +2.0% / AT CONSTANT SCOPE +0.6%

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: GROUP’S COMPANIES WHO DELIVER TO DIY SUPERSTORES WILL BE PARTICULARLY BADLY AFFECTED IN APRIL

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 95.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 93.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROJECT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THERMACOME WILL NOT BE AFFECTED BY CURRENT CRISIS

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: GROUP’S COMPANIES WHO DELIVER TO DIY SUPERSTORES COULD SUFFER 80% DROP IN TURNOVER IN APRIL

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: WE SHOULD BE ABLE TO MAINTAIN 40% OF NORMAL BUSINESS DURING THE CONFINEMENT PERIOD

* 2ND QUARTER OF 2020 WILL SHOW NET DECLINE AND WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

* FINANCIAL STRUCTURE AND DEBT RATIO BELOW 5% MEANS THAT ARE ABLE TO COPE WITHOUT USING THE CASHFLOW FACILITIES PROPOSED BY THE STATE

* PROGRESSIVE RETURN TO BUSINESS-AS-USUAL FOR CHINESE SUPPLIERS AND SUPPLY SCHEDULES HONORED BY ITALIAN AND EUROPEAN SUPPLIERS HAVE PROTECTED US FROM STOCK-OUT SO FAR

* ON THE UNDERSTANDING THAT PEAK OF CRISIS WILL BE OF SHORT DURATION, WE ARE NOT PLANNING ANY REDUNDANCIES