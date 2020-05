May 26 (Reuters) - THERMADOR GROUPE SA:

* WE ARE RAISING OUR FORECAST FOR MAY TO A LEVEL ABOVE 75% OF THE ACHIEVEMENTS RECORDED IN 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RELEASE FROM CONTAINMENT HAS HAD POSITIVE EFFECT ON BUSINESS, ESPECIALLY FOR GROUP COMPANIES SUPPLYING LARGE DIY STORES