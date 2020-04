BRIEF-Thermador Groupe Reports Very Substantial Impact On Turnover Due To Coronavirus

April 3 (Reuters) - THERMADOR GROUPE SA:

* CORONAVIRUS, IMPACT ON TURNOVER

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE BELIEVE THAT WE CAN MAINTAIN AROUND 1/3 OF OUR OVERALL BUSINESS THROUGHOUT THE CONFINEMENT PERIOD, KEEPING EMPLOYEE SAFETY CONSTANTLY IN MIND

* BETWEEN MARCH 16 AND 27, WE OBSERVED A DECLINE OF THE ORDER OF 83% FOR RETAIL SALES, 44% FOR PRODUCTS FOR PROFESSIONALS AND 53% FOR OVERALL TURNOVER

* SALES IN EUROPE, WHICH UNTIL NOW HAVE BEEN HOLDING UP, WILL CERTAINLY FALL OVER THE COMING DAYS

* ROBUSTNESS OF RECOVERY AFTERWARDS WILL DEPEND PARTLY ON DURATION OF CONFINEMENT, AND PARTLY ON IMPACT CRISIS HAS ON ECONOMIC ACTORS ACROSS OUR MARKETS

* CONFINEMENT MEASURES TAKEN IN FRANCE, BELGIUM AND SPAIN HAVE HAD A VERY SUBSTANTIAL IMPACT ON OUR TURNOVER Source text: bit.ly/2wQxRWQ Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)