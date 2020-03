BRIEF-Thermador Groupe Sees Turnover Decline In Professional Channels Due To Coronavirus

March 18 (Reuters) - THERMADOR GROUPE SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN THE DIY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (23% OF CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER AND 7.6% OF PRE-TAX PROFIT), OUR BUSINESS IS EXPERIENCING A SHARP DROP-OFF ON ACCOUNT OF CLOSURES OF THE VAST MAJORITY OF OUR CUSTOMERS’ STORES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN THE PROFESSIONAL CHANNELS, OUR TURNOVER WILL DECLINE WITH THE PREDICTED SLOWDOWN IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY GENERALLY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ON THE CONTRARY HOWEVER, IN THE DIGITAL CHANNELS, WHETHER IN SALES TO PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS OR TO PROFESSIONALS, WE DO ANTICIPATE AN INCREASE IN ORDERS FOR SOME OF OUR CUSTOMERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ARE SURE THAT WE WILL BE ABLE TO GET THROUGH THIS CURRENT PERIOD WITHOUT TOO MUCH DAMAGE AND REBOUND VERY QUICKLY WHEN THE LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL BEGINS TO EMERGE Source text : bit.ly/2x9BDKI Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)