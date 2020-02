BRIEF-Thermador Groupe To Measure Coronavirus Impact At End-H1 2020

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Thermador Groupe SA:

* CORONAVIRUS AND THERMADOR GROUPE

* OUR TEAM BASED IN SHANGHAI HAVE SO FAR NOT YET RETURNED TO WORK

* WE FEEL THAT OUR STOCK LEVELS ARE GENERALLY BIGGER THAN THOSE OF OUR COMPETITORS

* IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO MEASURE OPERATING LOSSES LINKED TO THESE EVENTS, WE WILL BE DOING THIS CALCULATION MORE PRECISELY AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* EXCELLENT RELATIONS WITH OUR CHINESE PARTNERS FOR MANY YEARS SHOULD ALLOW US TO BE TREATED AS A PRIORITY FOR DELIVERIES Source text: bit.ly/2SiZM9z Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)