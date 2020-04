April 28 (Reuters) - THERMADOR GROUPE SA:

* COMPANIES SELLING TO DIY SUPERSTORES ARE EXPECTED TO LOSE AROUND 70% OF THEIR APRIL TURNOVER

* COMPANIES WORKING WITH PROFESSIONALS WILL PROBABLY LIMIT THEIR LOSS OF TURNOVER TO 50%.

* WE SHOULD THEREFORE BE ABLE TO DELIVER 45% OF SALES VOLUMES IN APRIL 2020 COMPARED TO APRIL 2019

* IN MAY WE HOPE TO GET PAST 60% OF SALES RECORDED IN THE SAME MONTH IN 2019