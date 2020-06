June 23 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC AND DAIICHI SANKYO TO CO-DEVELOP GLOBAL COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR PATIENTS WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC - WILL RETAIN RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE TEST GLOBALLY AND WILL SEEK APPROVAL FROM REGULATORY AGENCIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: