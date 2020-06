BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Entered Term Loan Credit Agreement

June 11 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER - ON JUNE 5, ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACING EUR3.0 BILLION BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY WITH EUR3.0 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED 1-YEAR TERM FACILITY

* THERMO FISHER - ON JUNE 5, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND, EXTEND TERMS OF EXISTING $2.5 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JULY 1, 2016

* THERMO FISHER - AMEND & EXTEND AGREEMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE FOR COMMITMENTS & LOANS OF CONSENTING LENDERS TO JULY 1, 2022 Source text: bit.ly/2BYwRlA Further company coverage: