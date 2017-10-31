BRIEF-Thermo Fisher enters agreement with Blueprint Medicines​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - ‍ expanded development of Oncomine Dx Target Test by entering into an agreement with Blueprint Medicines Corporation​

* Thermo Fisher Scientific - co will retain rights to commercialize test globally, to lead necessary filings to seek clearance from regulatory agencies

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - ‍agreement to develop and commercialize Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic for BLU-667​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: