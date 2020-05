May 18 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENT FOR VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR ALL ORDINARY SHARES OF QIAGEN N.V.

* VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OF ORDINARY SHARES OF QIAGEN AT AN OFFER PRICE OF EUR 39 PER SHARE IN CASH

* ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CASH OFFER OF EUR 39 PER QIAGEN SHARE RUNS FROM MAY 18, 2020, TO JULY 27, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: