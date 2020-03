March 9 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER - IF DEAL IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, QIAGEN WILL BE OBLIAGTED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE $367 MILLION IN CASH

* THERMO FISHER- CO WILL HAVE TO PAY QIAGEN REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $575 MILLION IN CASH IF DEAL IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/39CGBxB) Further company coverage: