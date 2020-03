BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Says Revenue During First Half Of 2020 To Take A Hit Due To Coronavirus

March 3 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER EXEC SAYS ACTIVITY IN CHINA STILL VERY SLOW DUE TO CORONAVIRUS; H1 OF 2020 WILL HAVE LESS REVENUE THAN ORIGINAL FORECAST - CONF CALL

* THERMO FISHER EXPECTS QIAGEN DEAL TO ADD AT LEAST $0.60 TO ADJUSTED EPS IN FIRST 12 MONTHS AFTER CLOSE, QUICKLY RAMPING TO OVER $1 OVER TIME -CONF CALL

* THERMO FISHER EXEC SAYS CORONAVIRUS IMPACT INCLUDED IN CO’S 2020 FORECAST POST QIAGEN DEAL COMPLETION - CONF CALL

* THERMO FISHER EXEC SAYS QIAGEN'S EXPOSURE TO CHINA IS "LITTLE BIT LOWER AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL REVENUE" COMPARED TO CO - CONF CALL