Feb 26 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARC N. CASPER ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - MANZI WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR ON THERMO FISHER BOARD