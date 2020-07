July 6 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC - ESTIMATES BOTH REPORTED, ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE ABOUT 10% FOR Q2

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC - Q2 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY STRONG GLOBAL SALES OF PCR-BASED TESTS, SERVICES SUPPORTING COVID-19 RESPONSE