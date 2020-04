April 23 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A BRIDGE CREDIT AGREEMENT

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - BRIDGE CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR9.25 BILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2VSPpdd] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)