April 22 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.97

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.79 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $6.17 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* IN Q1 OF 2020, LIFE SCIENCES SOLUTIONS SEGMENT REVENUE GREW 10% TO $1.77 BILLION

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE QIAGEN TRANSACTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WAS 2%

* IN Q1 OF 2020, LABORATORY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES SEGMENT REVENUE GREW 9% TO $2.73 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: