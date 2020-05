BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific Response To Covid-19 Expands To Include New Serology Test

May 13 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC RESPONSE TO COVID-19 EXPANDS TO INCLUDE NEW SEROLOGY TEST

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC - DEVELOPING TOTAL ANTIBODIES TEST IN COLLABORATION WITH WUXI DIAGNOSTICS AND MAYO CLINIC

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC - WILL SEEK U.S. FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION & INTERNATIONAL REGULATORY AUTHORIZATIONS FOR TEST OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS

* THERMO FISHER - WILL BEGIN MANUFACTURING THERMO SCIENTIFIC OMNIPATH COVID-19 TOTAL ANTIBODY ELISA TEST AT SITES IN U.S. & EUROPE IN NEXT FEW WEEKS