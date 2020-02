Feb 25 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - AUTHORIZED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22 PER COMMON SHARE

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - NEW DIVIDEND REFLECTS A 16% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.19.