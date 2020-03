BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific Says Priced An Offering Of Eur 1.2 Bln Aggregate Principal Amount Of Euro-Denominated Notes

March 30 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC PRICES OFFERING OF EURO-DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - PRICED AN OFFERING OF EUR 1.2 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EURO-DENOMINATED NOTES

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - OFFERING EUR 600 MILLION 1.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 AT ISSUE PRICE OF 99.190% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - OFFERING EUR 600 MILLION 2.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2032 AT ISSUE PRICE OF 98.940% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FOR THERMO FISHER'S ACQUISITION OF QIAGEN N.V