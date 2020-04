April 6 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE AND WILL HOLD FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - WITHDRAWING 2020 ANNUAL GUIDANCE

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC - FOR Q1 ESTIMATES THAT BOTH REPORTED AND ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE IN RANGE OF 1 TO 2%