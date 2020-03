March 12 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN TO CO-DEVELOP COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR CANCER

* THERMO FISHER - WILL COLLABORATE WITH JANSSEN RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT SCIENTISTS TO VALIDATE MULTIPLE BIOMARKERS FOR USE WITH ONCOMINE DX TARGET TEST

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC IN ONCOLOGYWILL SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIAL ENROLLMENT GLOBALLY