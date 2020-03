BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific To Buy Qiagen

March 3 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC TO ACQUIRE QIAGEN N.V.

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO THERMO FISHER’S ADJUSTED EPS AFTER CLOSE

* THERMO FISHER EXPECTS TO REALIZE TOTAL SYNERGIES OF $200 MILLION BY YEAR THREE FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC - FOR DEAL, CO OBTAINED COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC - FOR DEAL, PERMANENT FUNDING IS EXPECTED TO COME FROM CASH ON HAND AND ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT

