BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific To Double Its Capacity Of Viral Vector Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC TO DOUBLE ITS CAPACITY OF VIRAL VECTOR MANUFACTURING

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - $180 MILLION PROJECT WILL MORE THAN DOUBLE CO’S COMMERCIAL VIRAL VECTOR CAPACITY

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - NEW PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, SITE WILL ACCELERATE COMMERCIALIZATION OF CELL AND GENE THERAPIES

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - CONSTRUCTION OF NEW 290,000-SQUARE-FOOT FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: