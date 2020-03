March 23 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, UNDER RISK FACTOR, SAYS COVID-19 IS HAVING & WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS, SUPPLY CHAINS

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, UNDER RISK FACTOR, SAYS HAVE EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT, UNPREDICTABLE REDUCTIONS, INCREASES IN DEMAND FOR CERTAIN OF CO'S PRODUCTS