FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 21 days
BRIEF-Thescore Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Politics
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
World
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Thescore Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Thescore Inc

* Thescore reports f2017 Q3 results

* Thescore Inc - revenue for quarter grew to $6.4 million compared to $6.1 million in same period previous year

* Thescore Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Thescore Inc - remain well on track to be adjusted EBITDA positive in FY2018

* Thescore Inc - qtrly average monthly sessions of Thescore's mobile apps reached 379 million compared to 358 million for same period previous year

* Thescore Inc - qtrly average monthly active users of Thescore's mobile apps were 4.1 million versus 4.3 million in q3 f2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.