May 4 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics ASA:

* THINFILM’S REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO USD 1,177 THOUSAND,

* SALES REVENUE AMOUNTED TO USD 405 THOUSAND IN THE THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018,

* OPERATING COSTS (EXCLUDING DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION CHARGES) AMOUNTED TO USD 13,858 THOUSAND IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018