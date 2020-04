BRIEF-Thinfilm Announces Multiple Solid-State Lithium Battery Patent Filings

April 14 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics ASA:

* REG-THINFILM ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE SOLID-STATE LITHIUM BATTERY PATENT FILINGS

* FILING OF MULTIPLE PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATIONS

* CAN CONFIRM THAT, DESPITE CERTAIN DISRUPTIONS RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THINFILM’S TECHNICAL TEAM HAS ADAPTED PLANS TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF ITS DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS AND MITIGATE POTENTIAL DELAYS

* COMPANY THEREFORE BELIEVES THAT IT CAN CONTINUE TO DELIVER SAMPLES OF ITS SSLB PRODUCTS AT END OF Q2, AS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)