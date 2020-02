Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thing On Enterprise Ltd:

* FY LOSS FOR THE YEAR HK$185.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$50.5 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$44 MILLION VERSUS HK$41.2 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS INCREASED RISK OF HK ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN & IT IS EXPECTED GROUP'S PERFORMANCE WILL INEVITABLY BE AFFECTED