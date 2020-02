Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* CEO OF SPAIN’S ACCIONA SAYS WE HAVE DONE A DEGREE OF ANALYSIS ON CORONAVIRUS RISK BUT IT’S SOMEWHAT DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY

* CEO OF SPAIN’S ACCIONA SAYS THERE IS NO SIGNIFICANT CONCERN REGARDING CORONAVIRUS BUT THINGS ARE CHANGING FAST

* CEO OF SPAIN’S ACCIONA SAYS CORONAVIRUS COULD IMPACT EPC WATER PROJECTS AND DESALINATION PROJECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette)