March 7 (Reuters) - Think Childcare Ltd:

* REITERATES OUTLOOK PROVIDED AS PART OF CY17 RESULTS

* ‍LAUNCHES INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $10.0 MILLION TO FULLY FUND ACQUISITIONS​

* ‍OFFER PRICE FOR CAPITAL RAISING IS $1.99 PER SHARE​

* $1.4 MILLION PROJECTED EBITDA CONTRIBUTION IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION