Feb 8 (Reuters) - Think3:‍

* THINK3 SAYS LAUNCHES $1 BILLION PRIVATE EQUITY FUND FOR SAAS FOUNDERS TO EXIT CURRENT COMPANY AND BEGIN NEXT STARTUP​

* ‍THINK3 SAYS IS PART OF THE ESW CAPITAL FAMILY​

* ‍THINK3 SAYS FUND WILL BUY SAAS FOUNDERS COMPANY AND TRANSITION FOUNDERS IN 100 DAYS TO TAKE THEIR FULL TEAM, BUILD THEIR NEXT STARTUP​

* ‍THINK3 SAYS FUND WILL ALSO PROVIDE EXITING SAAS FOUNDERS​, $500,000 IN A NO-EQUITY ANGEL ROUND TO GET STARTED