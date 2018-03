March 7 (Reuters) - Thinksmart Ltd:

* THINKSMART LTD SAYS HY REVENUES OF 4 MILLION STG, DOWN 1.5 MILLION STG COMPARED WITH SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016

* THINKSMART LTD SAYS CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH DIXONS CARPHONE WILL REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL AT LEAST 2021.

* THINKSMART - GERALD GRIMES ANNOUNCED HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO FOR PERSONAL REASONS, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, IN JANUARY 2018