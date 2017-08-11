FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Sherwin-Williams
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 11, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Sherwin-Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications Inc by 37.5 percent to 500,000 Class A shares - SEC filing

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Sherwin Williams by 16.7 percent to 750,000 shares

* Third Point dissolves share stake in Salesforce.com Inc

* Third Point LLC - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2vuoSoV) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pHoXlv)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.