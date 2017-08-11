BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in Blackrock Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC:

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.6 million shares in Blackrock Inc - SEC filing‍​

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Humana Inc by 19 percent to 750,000 shares

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.6 million shares in Vulcan Materials Co

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.3 million shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Third Point LLC - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2vuoSoV) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pHoXlv) Further company coverage: