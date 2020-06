June 3 (Reuters) - THIRD POINT OFFSHORE FUND:

* THIRD POINT OFFSHORE FUND - LISTS BOEING, WALT DISNEY, BURLINGTON STORES AMONG MONTH TO DATE WINNERS IN MAY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

* THIRD POINT OFFSHORE FUND - LISTS CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC, TE CONNECTIVITY LTD, AMONG MONTH TO DATE WINNERS IN MAY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

* THIRD POINT OFFSHORE FUND - LISTS PRUDENTIAL PLC, SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, AMONG MONTH TO DATE LOSERS IN MAY PORTFOLIO UPDATE Source text: (bit.ly/36Z95Bl)