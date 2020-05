May 7 (Reuters) - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd:

* THIRD POINT RE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.99

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $146.3 MILLION VERSUS $153.1 MILLION

* THIRD POINT REINSURANCE - FOR Q1, RECOGNIZED NET LOSSES OF $9.5 MILLION, NET OF ADDITIONAL PREMIUMS, OR 6.5 PERCENT POINTS ON COMBINED RATIO, RELATING TO COVID-19