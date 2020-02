Feb 27 (Reuters) - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd:

* THIRD POINT RE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN INCREASED BY $14.1 MILLION, OR 11.7%, TO $134.2 MILLION