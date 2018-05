May 9 (Reuters) - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd:

* THIRD POINT RE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.23 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $140.3 MILLION VERSUS $266.5 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN $378.4 MILLION VERSUS $146.4 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $142.5 MILLION VERSUS $138 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: