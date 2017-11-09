BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Macerich, dissolves share stake in Humana

Nov 9 (Reuters) - ‍THIRD POINT LLC​

* Third Point LLC dissolves Class A share stake in Charter Communications Inc - SEC filing

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Humana Inc

* Third Point LLC raises share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by about 47 percent to 6.6 million Sponsored ADS

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in General Dynamics Corp

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.2 million Sponsored ADR in Shire Plc

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in T-Mobile US Inc by about 27 percent to 3.9 million shares

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Time Warner Inc by about 27 percent to 2.8 million shares

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.7 million shares in Macerich Co

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.8 million shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Third Point LLC reports share stake of 750,000 shares in Altaba Inc

* ‍Third Point LLC - Change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017

Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2Ap9NXb) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2vuoSoV)