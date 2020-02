BRIEF-Third Point Urges Prudential To Separate U.S. And Asian Businesses

Feb 24 (Reuters) - THIRD POINT:

* THIRD POINT SENDS LETTER TO PRUDENTIAL PLC HIGHLIGHTING OPPORTUNITY TO SEPARATE US AND ASIAN BUSINESSES

* THIRD POINT LLC SAYS HOLDS ABOUT 5% OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF PRUDENTIAL PLC

* THIRD POINT SAYS PRUASIA AND JACKSON ARE STRONG FRANCHISES, BUT THEIR COMBINATION IN ONE ENTITY HAS “NO STRATEGIC RATIONALE”

* THIRD POINT SAYS BELIEVE THAT SPLITTING PRUASIA AND JACKSON CAN BE DONE EFFICIENTLY WITHOUT MATERIAL TAX OR OTHER COSTS

* THIRD POINT SAYS PRUDENTIAL BOARD SHOULD CONSIDER TO EQUIP PRUASIA WITH LOCAL LEADERSHIP AT MANAGEMENT & BOARD LEVELS

* THIRD POINT SAYS WE THINK A STANDALONE PRUASIA WOULD BE WORTH WELL IN EXCESS OF PRUDENTIAL PLC'S CURRENT MARKET CAPITALIZATION