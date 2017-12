Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* THIRD RESPIRATORY ASSAY NOW FDA CLEARED ON HOLOGIC‘S NEW PANTHER FUSION® SYSTEM

* HOLOGIC INC - ‍RECEIVED 510(K) CLEARANCE FROM FDA FOR PANTHER FUSION ADV/HMPV/RV ASSAY, A MULTIPLEXED ASSAY THAT RUNS ON NEW PANTHER FUSION SYSTEM​