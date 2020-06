June 22 (Reuters) - Thiz Technology Group Ltd:

* AS PER LETTER DATED 12 JUNE 2020, GEM LISTING COMMITTEE DECIDED TO UPHOLD ITS DECISION

* SUBMITTED A WRITTEN REQUEST TO GEM LRC TO REQUEST FOR A REVIEW OF GEM LISTING COMMITTEE DECISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)