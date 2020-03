March 2 (Reuters) - Thiz Technology Group Ltd:

* STOCK EXCHANGE’S NOTICE TO CANCEL LISTING OF COMPANY

* COMPANY MAY REQUEST THAT DECISION BE REVIEWED BY GEM LISTING COMMITTEE ON OR BEFORE 10 MARCH

* IF CO DOES NOT MAKE ANY REVIEW APPLICATION BY 10 MARCH, TRADING IN SHARES WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM 11 MARCH