Dec 18 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group plc:

* THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC - SIGNS DEAL FOR TWO OWN-BRAND HOTELS IN EGYPT

* THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC - HAS ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG TO OPEN TWO OWN-BRAND HOTELS IN EL GOUNA, EGYPT NEXT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: