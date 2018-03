March 26 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook (India) Ltd:

* TO BUY SOTC TRAVEL MANAGEMENT FROM SOTC TRAVEL

* SAYS ‍APPROVED ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT EQUITY SHARES OF TC TRAVEL AND SERVICES LTD FROM TC TOURS​

* SAYS ‍COST OF ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF TC TRAVEL AND SERVICES FOR 30 MILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2DUDsZu Further company coverage: